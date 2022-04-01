Over 30 Laois children and adults living in homeless accommodation

Over 30 Laois children and adults are living in homeless accommodation at the moment.

In latest figures from Laois County Council, it is confirmed that 14 children and 18 adults are living in emergency accommodation supplied by the council.

So far this year there have been 45 presentations by people declaring themselves or their families homeless, to the counter of county hall. Twenty of those were found to be in emergency homeless situations.

Meanwhile while 441 houses for social tenants are under construction, the housing list has not shrunk.

There are now 1,746 names on the waiting list. Of those, 928 are living in rental accommodation with the rent supplement by a HAP payment. The council says this leaves a 'net need' of 818 names on the list.

The homeless figures were given at the March meeting of Laois County Council and refer to the situation on March 15.