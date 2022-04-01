Search

02 Apr 2022

Stradbally Woodland Railway is open this Sunday

Stradbally Woodland Railway is open this Sunday

Reporter:

Leinster Express reporter

01 Apr 2022 3:33 PM

Stradbally Woodland Railway is open again on this Sunday for small kids and big kids alike.

The steam engines will be running in through the Stradbally Woods from 11am to 4pm on the day.  

The steam engine Róisín and diesel engine Rusty will be pulling passenger trains for only the third time this year. 

The event offers a family day with a difference where visitors can come along and enjoy the sights and sounds of a real working steam engine. 

Family tickets cost €18, €7 for adults, €3 for kids and under 5s are free. Tickets are sold on the day at the station before boarding the train.

