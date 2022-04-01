Portlaoise Prison due to be Ireland's last 'slopping out' jail

Portlaoise Prison looks set to be the last prison in Ireland where the practice of slopping out still occurs.

The practice continues in two prisons but is due to end at Limerick Prison when works are completed there later this year, Justice Minister Helen McEntee revealed in response to a parliamentary question from Éamon Ó Cuív TD.

“When all of the works are completed in Limerick, the only area without in-cell sanitation will be the E Block of Portlaoise Prison. This currently accommodates 19 people, representing approximately 0.5 % of the prison population,’ said Minister McEntee.

To address this final element, the Irish Prison Service is conducting exploratory work to assess the feasibility of installing in-cell sanitation at that block, she revealed.

“Preliminary engineering surveys have been completed which is a necessary prerequisite to assess how best the project can be undertaken in a cost effective manner cognisant of the age, condition and fabric of the building,” said Minister McEntee.

In conclusion, she said, “I am advised that a contract has been awarded for the construction of a sample cell at E block and the outcome of this project and future operational requirements will help inform next steps in this regard. I hope to progress this necessary work as soon as possible.”