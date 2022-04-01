Search

Two men charged over theft of power tools

Leinster Express reporter

01 Apr 2022 7:33 PM

Two men appeared in court in connection with the theft of power tools valued at over €5,000 euro. 

Joseph Joyce 29, 146 Springdale Road, Raheny, Dublin 5 and John Joyce 19, Jordanstown, Oldtown, Dublin appeared before Portlaoise District Court. 

The 11 Dewalt drill sets and two HiKoki drills worth €5,397 were stolen from a hardware store in the Clonminam Estate in Portlaoise on March 23.  The tools were recovered when Gardai stopped a car and arrested the two accused a short time later. 

Garda McNamara objected to bail for Joseph Joyce due to the serious nature of the offence. He said two men were seen on CCTV driving into the yard of a hardware store and loading up tools. Gardai claimed no attempt was made to pay for the tools. Garda McNamara said the defendant had spent time in the UK and could be a flight risk. 

Despite these misgivings, Judge John King agreed to bail under strict conditions. The defendant was given bail on an independent surety of €1,000 on his own bond of €300. He was ordered to stay at his address, sign on twice daily at a local garda station and surrender his passport. 

Gardai said when “both males were arrested they were seen wearing the same clothes” as had been observed on CCTV. 

Judge John King said the presumption of innocence rests with the accused. He granted bail to John Joyce on his own bond of €300 with an independent surety of €1,000 and imposed strict bail conditions. The defendant was to reside at a stated address, observe a curfew, sign on daily at his local garda station  and provide a mobile phone number where he could be reached.  Once bail was granted the case was adjourned until May 19 for DPP directions.

