02 Apr 2022

Two simultaneous pub table quizzes to choose from in Laois town

Will you know all the answers?!

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

01 Apr 2022 7:33 PM

Pub quiz fans will have a hard choice next Friday night in a Laois town.

Two separate table quizzes are organised on the same night, for great causes. 

'Quizzing for Ukraine' will take place in The Druid, on Friday April 8, at 9.30pm. Teams of four are €20. 

Meanwhile up the road, a second quiz will be held in Turley's Pub.

This one is organised by Rosenallis Vintage Club. 

"Hi all, we are going to have a table quiz in Turleys pub mountmellick on Friday the 8th of April at 9pm. There will be spot prizes on the night and money raised will go to local charities. It will be €5 a head and €20 for a table of 4," the club has stated. 

