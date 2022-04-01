Howlin's first-half goals help O'Dempsey's put an end to St Joseph's winning streak

St Joseph's have been in scintillating form so far in 2022, as Michael Dempsey's men had recorded five wins on the trot before this clash with O'Dempsey's in the Old Pound. St Joseph's won the Kelly Cup final against Ballyroan Abbey last Tuesday night, and the men from Kellyville will be hopeful they can add more silverware throughout the rest of the year.



O'Dempsey's had battled strongly in their opening-round Division 1A clash against county champions Portarlington but ultimately fell to a narrow defeat. However, the Killenard men bounced back impressively here and ended St Joseph’s perfect record for 2022.



Two first-half goals from O’Dempsey’s Daithi Howlin, along with an unfortunate own goal from St Joseph’s Danny Hickey, left Michael Dempsey’s men with too much work to do in the second half.

O'Dempsey's 4-6

St Joseph's 1-10



St Joseph’s opened the scoring in the Old Pound through the in-form Michael Keogh, who had scored a hat-trick on this same pitch only a month or so ago. O’Dempsey’s responded by scoring two goals, with Daithi Howlin grabbing both.

Daithi Howlin’s first goal arrived after he intercepted a St Joseph’s attempted handpass and volleyed one into the roof of the net. Howlin’s second strike came a few minutes later, as Mark Barry spotted his run and Howlin once more crashed one into the roof of the net.

It was a competitive first half around the middle third, but the difference was the home side were far more clinical. Matthew Finlay fired over O’Dempsey’s first point from a free, before county man Mark Barry added their first point from play.

Another mistake at the back saw O’Dempsey’s fire to the net for the third time. Daithi Howlin was once again first to capitalise on the error, and while Howlin’s attempted first across the square to Matthew Finlay was intercepted by Danny Hickey, it still wound up in the St Joseph’s net an own goal.

St Joseph’s recovered towards the end of the half, with points from Cormac Murphy, Josh O’Brien, Aidan Brennan, and Michael Keogh (free) keeping them in the contest. O’Dempsey’s led 3-5 to 0-5 at the interval.

St Joseph’s enjoyed the advantage of the wind in the second half, and quick points from Josh O’Brien and Michael Keogh cut the deficit to seven. Daithi Howlin was in terrific form though, as he added a lovely point to the brace of goals he had notched already.

St Joseph’s grabbed their only goal of the game after that, as Cormac Murphy split the defence with a strong run. While Murphy’s low effort was saved by Padraig Bannon, Michael Keogh was there to tap in the rebound.

St Joseph’s were well in the game now, as things got worse for O’Dempsey’s following the sending off of Shane Nerney. However, O’Dempsey’s remained composed during this crucial period and St Joseph’s couldn’t breach their packed rearguard after that.

Mark Barry slotted home a penalty for O’Dempsey’s after substitute Eoin Finlay was brought down inside the square. While Dylan Doyle and Mikie Dempsey registered points for St Joseph’s, the game ended on a sour note after Jack Lacey received a straight red after a strike on Barry Howlin.

O'DEMPSEY'S

Scorers: Daithí Howlin 2-1, Mark Barry 1-2 (1-0 pen, 0-1 free), Matthew Finlay 0-3 (0-1 free, 0-1 45’), Danny Hickey (OG) 1-0.

Team: Padraig Bannon; Tommy Kehoe, Liam Whelehan, Johnny Kelly; Ben Coen, Shane Nerney, Barry Kelly; Brian Nugent, Fionn Holland; Jack Lennon, Matthew Finlay, Stephen Lennon; Mark Barry, Barry Howlin, Daithi Howlin. Subs: Eoin Finlay for J Lennon (50 mins), Sam Molloy for B Howlin (59 mins),

ST JOSEPH'S

Scorers: Michael Keogh 1-4 (0-3 frees), Josh O'Brien 0-2, Dylan Doyle, Aidan Brennan, Cormac Murphy and Mikie Dempsey 0-1 each

Team: Dan Dunne; Aidan Brennan, Tom Dunne, Niall Brennan; Josh Lacey, Jack Lacey, Cormac Murphy; Mikie Dempsey, Gearoid Lynch; Danny Hickey, Brian Daly, Seán Brennan; Michael Keogh, Josh O'Brien, Matthew Campion. Subs: Dylan Doyle for A Brennan (HT), Adam Benson for S Brennan (HT), Conor Kealy for Lynch (46 mins), Eoin Cahill for Hickey (54 mins), Tomás Byrne for N Brennan (54 mins)



REFEREE: Seamus Mulhare (The Heath)