Surfacing works planned for Laois Road

Road surface works are due to be carried out on the road between Emo and Mountmellick.
The works were confirmed in reply a motion by Cllr PJ Kelly at a recent municipal meeting.
Cllr Kelly had asked “that Laois County Council carry out repairs at Carn on the Mountmellick Road from Emo as parts of the road are subsiding and nearby at the junction to Woodbrook down as far as Deegan’s Air Strip.”
In response, Senior Executive Engineer Philip McVeigh said “Laois County Council has inspected the R422 Emo to Mountmellick Road and has arranged for surfacing works to be carried out along this road in the coming weeks. We will also inspect the road from the junction at Woodbrook to determine the works required.”
The issue was discussed at a recent meeting of Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal District.
