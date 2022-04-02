Search

02 Apr 2022

All the big winners from the Laois GAA mega draw

Brian Lowry

02 Apr 2022 10:33 AM

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

Friday night saw the first of four monthly draws take place in the highly popular Laois GAA all county draw. IN total, 31,500 euro of prize money was handed out with the first prize of 10,000 euro heading to Rathdowney as Noel Loughlin proved to be the man with the lucky ticket.

There were 35 winners overall ranging from the 10,000 euro first prize down to 250 euro as Michael Giltrap of Barrowhouse won second prize of 5,000 euro and St Joseph's James Kilbride scooping 3,000 euro for third prize.

The draw has been a massive success for Laois GAA in recent years with the bulk of the ticket money sold by the clubs being pumped back into the clubs.

The full list of winners is as follows;

1st- Noel Loughlin (Rathdowney) – €10,000
 2nd Michael Giltrap (Barrowhouse) – €5,000
 3rd James Kilbride (St Joseph’s) – €3,000
 4th George Conroy (Clonad) – €1,500
 5th David Thornton (O’Dempsey’s) – €1,500
 6th Colette Lyons (Ballyroan-Abbey) – €1,000
 7th Michael O’Donnell (Portarlington) – €500
 8th Matt and Deirdre Fitzgerald (Barrowhouse) – €500
 9th John Phelan (Borris-Kilcotton) – €500
 10th Eamon Duff (Colt) – €500
 11th Joe O’Connor (Timahoe) – €500
 12th Dan Dunne (St Joseph’s) – €500
 13th Lir McDonald (Ballinakill) – €500
 14th Brendan Gavin (Portlaoise) – €500
 15th Matthew Dunne Auctioneers (Emo) – €500
 16th Karen Shiel (Shanahoe) – €250
 17th Laois Ladies Football (Annanough) – €250
 18th Paschal Bergin (The Harps) – €250
 19th Ger Cuddy (Castletown) – €250
 20th Patsy Deegan (The Rock) – €250
 21st Tom Breen (Portlaoise) – €250
 22nd Donna Lyons (Portarlington) – €250
 23rd JJ and Catherine McEvoy (Stradbally) – €250
 24th Nicola Scully (Camross) – €250
 25th Janet Bennett (Portarlington) – €250
 26th Aaron Dowling (The Rock) – €250
 27th Odhran Gallagher (O’Dempsey’s) – €250
28th  John O’Brien (Stradbally) – €250
 29th Joe Walsh (Portlaoise) – €250
 30th John and Margaret Lee (Clonaslee-St Manman’s) – €250
 31st Grainne Coogan (Shanahoe) – €250
 32nd Liam Breen (Portlaoise) – €250
 33rd John Phelan (Kyle) – €250
 34th Vincent Molloy (Graiguecullen) – €250
35th  Brian and Una O’Neill (Portlaoise) – €250

