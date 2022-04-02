All the big winners from the Laois GAA mega draw

Friday night saw the first of four monthly draws take place in the highly popular Laois GAA all county draw. IN total, 31,500 euro of prize money was handed out with the first prize of 10,000 euro heading to Rathdowney as Noel Loughlin proved to be the man with the lucky ticket.
There were 35 winners overall ranging from the 10,000 euro first prize down to 250 euro as Michael Giltrap of Barrowhouse won second prize of 5,000 euro and St Joseph's James Kilbride scooping 3,000 euro for third prize.
The draw has been a massive success for Laois GAA in recent years with the bulk of the ticket money sold by the clubs being pumped back into the clubs.
The full list of winners is as follows;
1st- Noel Loughlin (Rathdowney) – €10,000
2nd Michael Giltrap (Barrowhouse) – €5,000
3rd James Kilbride (St Joseph’s) – €3,000
4th George Conroy (Clonad) – €1,500
5th David Thornton (O’Dempsey’s) – €1,500
6th Colette Lyons (Ballyroan-Abbey) – €1,000
7th Michael O’Donnell (Portarlington) – €500
8th Matt and Deirdre Fitzgerald (Barrowhouse) – €500
9th John Phelan (Borris-Kilcotton) – €500
10th Eamon Duff (Colt) – €500
11th Joe O’Connor (Timahoe) – €500
12th Dan Dunne (St Joseph’s) – €500
13th Lir McDonald (Ballinakill) – €500
14th Brendan Gavin (Portlaoise) – €500
15th Matthew Dunne Auctioneers (Emo) – €500
16th Karen Shiel (Shanahoe) – €250
17th Laois Ladies Football (Annanough) – €250
18th Paschal Bergin (The Harps) – €250
19th Ger Cuddy (Castletown) – €250
20th Patsy Deegan (The Rock) – €250
21st Tom Breen (Portlaoise) – €250
22nd Donna Lyons (Portarlington) – €250
23rd JJ and Catherine McEvoy (Stradbally) – €250
24th Nicola Scully (Camross) – €250
25th Janet Bennett (Portarlington) – €250
26th Aaron Dowling (The Rock) – €250
27th Odhran Gallagher (O’Dempsey’s) – €250
28th John O’Brien (Stradbally) – €250
29th Joe Walsh (Portlaoise) – €250
30th John and Margaret Lee (Clonaslee-St Manman’s) – €250
31st Grainne Coogan (Shanahoe) – €250
32nd Liam Breen (Portlaoise) – €250
33rd John Phelan (Kyle) – €250
34th Vincent Molloy (Graiguecullen) – €250
35th Brian and Una O’Neill (Portlaoise) – €250
