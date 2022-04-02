Laois road may be taken in charge by council

Laois County Council is to consider taking the Rathmore Road in Stradbally in charge.
In response to a motion from Cllr Paschal McEvoy, Senior Executive Engineer Philip McVeigh said “Laois County Council will investigate the feasibility of making this a public road in terms of the road’s general public use and the financial implications of it being a public road.”
“Subject to a positive conclusion this would then be advertised for public consultation to consider any objections or representations,” he said.
The issue was discussed at a meeting of Graiguecullen Portarlington Municpal District.
