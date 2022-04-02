You could help give a Fáilte to Ukranian refugees in Laois

Ukraine Flags Fly at the Portlaoise Parish Church.
Laois Partnership are offering English language Classes to Ukrainian families in Co. Laois and are seeking volunteers to help with these informal meet ups/classes.
The development company says no formal teaching qualifications or experience are required.
Laois Partnership says this is part of the community project, Fáilte Isteach, involving volunteers welcoming migrants to their community through conversational English classes.
Failte Isteach utilises the skills and talents of volunteers to provide English language classes for migrants in a welcoming and inclusive environment
The programme aims to promote greater integration and community spirit by forging new friendships and facilitating learning among different cultures.
Please see link below for more information or to apply via the Laois Volunteer Centre at this address https://www.i-vol.ie/volunteer-opportunity/…
