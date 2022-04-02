Positive gofundme response after Laois photographer has gear stolen

A gofundme page set up by Mountrath Camera club after one of its members had all of his equipment stolen from his car in Portlaoise is nearing its target.
Peter Haslam’s equipment was stolen from the boot of his car at Newpark, Portlaoise sometime between the night of Thursday, March 25 and Friday morning of Friday, March 26.
According to the gofundme page, “he lost his two beautiful Canon cameras, three precious lenses and his flash. He always looked after his cameras so well and used them to capture stunning images. We would love to help him start over again.”
The page has had a positive response and was nearly three quarters of the way to its funding target this morning.
