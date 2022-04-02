Community Alert group organises its Laois spring clean

Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council Conor Bergin with Binjy at County Hall for the launch of Clean Up Laois which is being held 18-22 April next. Picture: Alf Harvey.
Ballyfin's Community Alert have registered to take part in Laois County Council Clean Up Week.
The group says litter pickers, bags & gloves will be distributed to volunteers on Saturday 9th & 16th April at Community Centre from 10.00 -10.30am.
They say bags of litter only to be left behind recycling bank.
The council will collected the rubbish on Tuesday, April 26 from 7am.
Laois County Council reminds all communities that the deadline for submitting application forms for Laois that Clean Up Laois Week is Friday 8th April.
Registration forms are available on the Council's website, or by emailing or phoning the Environment Section at cleanupweek@laoiscoco.ie or 057 86 74322.
