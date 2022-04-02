Van seized from suspected drug driver in Laois

A suspected drug driver was found to be disqualified while in an untaxed van with an incorrect insurance disc in Laois yesterday.
Laois Roads Policing Unit discovered the offences while conducting a checkpoint yesterday evening.
The van was untaxed for a year and half, had an insurance disc belonging to another vehicle and the driver tested positive for cocaine and cannabis at a roadside test.
Gardai seized the van and court proceedings are due to follow.
