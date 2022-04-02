Laois U-20 hurlers march on in Leinster Championship after strong second-half showing

The Laois U-20 hurlers enjoyed a positive Leinster hurling league campaign where they recorded comprehensive wins over Carlow and Kildare to reach the final. They ultimately fell short to Offaly in that decider, but Ollie Hally's charges could count themselves unfortunate on the day as they let in a last-minute goal to lose.

Laois' opening round of the Leinster campaign was against Antrim. who made the trip down to Parnell Park for the day after defeating Down to qualify for this tournament. Antrim began the first half well here, as they shot into a three point lead early on with Christy McGarry looking dangerous.



Laois were the better team for the remainder of the half and deservedly went into half-time with a 0-9 to 0-6 lead, as Cillian Dunne and James Duggan were causing problems up top for Ollie Hally’s charges.

The second half was one-way traffic in Laois’ favour, as a brace of goals from Noah Quinlan and one from James Duggan saw Laois on their way to a comfortable victory in Parnell Park. They will face Kildare in the next round of the Leinster Championship now.

Laois 3-21

Antrim 0-12

Antrim began brightly in the second game of this doubleheader in Parnell Park, as they popped over two early frees from the hurls of Christy McGarry and Seamus McAuley. Christy McGarry then scored the first point from play for Antrim, as McGarry showed Laois’ Ian Shanahan’s a fresh pair of heels before slicing one between the uprights.

Laois got on the scoreboard through a Dan Delaney free, as the Camross man knocked one over from close range. Christy McGarry replied for Antrim with his third point of the game already, as he looked to be the danger man from a Laois perspective.

James Duggan enjoyed a brilliant season last year with the Laois U-20 hurlers, and he was eligible for this season as well. Duggan made his mark early with a sublime score from out near the sideline. The Harps forward almost had a goal after, but Duggan saw his effort expertly saved by Callum Mullan in the Antrim net.

James Duggan did another fine point to his tally shortly after, as he caught well before swiftly splitting the posts. Dan Delaney added another simple free before Antrim reduced the deficit back to the minimum thanks to a Rian McMullan score.

Clough-Ballacolla man, Cillian Dunne, lined out centre-forward for this one for Laois and he finished the half brilliantly from an individual perspective. Dunne knocked over two frees and then scored a wonderful point from play under serious pressure.

Antrim left three between the sides thanks to a Seamus McAuley free from close range. It was a very physical first half but Laois’ bit of skill in the forward line was what separated the teams at the break.

Laois opened the scoring in the second half, with Noah Quinlan landing his first point of the day after substitute Colin Byrne did well to keep the sliotar in play. Antrim replied through Tiernan Smyth, but Laois hit back with two in a row from the hurls of Cillian Dunne (free) and James Duggan.

McGarry and Dunne exchanged frees, before Duggan once more delivered a superb score from a tight angle to put Laois six to the good. Laois were finding their rhythm now, as Padraig Brennan and Dunne stretched the lead further.

The first goal of the game went Laois’ way as well. Full-forward Noah Quinlan looked like he had lost possession en route to goal, but Quinlan managed to retrieve it once more and bury it past Callum Mullan in the Antrim net.

Padraig Brennan then landed two more lovely scores from play to extend Laois’ lead out to twelve points. Christy McGarry got Antrim back on the board through a free, but again Padraig Brennan hit back with another fine score under pressure.

Antrim’s Seanie McIntosh and Laois’ Niall Coss swapped scores after that before Antrim notched two on the trot with points from McGarry (free) and McIntosh.

Laois finished the match in ruthless fashion though. They grabbed two more goals before the full-time whistle, with Duggan and Quinlan getting one each. Dunne wrapped up a fine afternoon for Laois with the final score from play.

LAOIS

Scorers: Noah Quinlan 2-1, James Duggan 1-4, Cillian Dunne 0-6 (0-4 frees), Padraig Brennan 0-4, Dan Delaney 0-3 frees, Adam Kirwan 0-1, Niall Coss 0-1

Team: Paddy Hassett (Rathdowney-Errill); Ian Shanahan (Ballinakill), Lawson Obular (Abbeyleix), Danny Brennan (Park-Ratheniska/Timahoe); Padraig Brennan (Clough-Ballacolla), Niall Coss (Borris-Kilcotton), Philip Tynan (Borris-Kilcotton); Cody Comerford (The Harps), Tadgh Cuddy (Castletown); Dan Delaney (Camross), Cillian Dunne (Clough-Ballacolla), Eddie Critchley (Portlaoise); James Duggan (The Harps), Noah Quinlan (Borris-Kilcotton), Adam Kirwan (Trumera). Subs: Colin Byrne (Abbeyleix) for Kirwan (28 mins), Bryan Bredin (Trumera) for Obular (13 mins, blood sub), Obular for Bredin (17 mins, blood sub), Bredin for Critchley (41 mins), Shaun Fitzpatrick (Abbeyleix) for Delaney (52 mins), Rian Edwards (The Harps) for Comerford (53 mins), Tiarnach Doheny (The Harps) for Brennan (57 mins)

ANTRIM

Scorers: Christy McGarry 0-6 (0-4 frees), Seamus McAuley 0-2 frees, Rian McMullan 0-1, Tiernan Smyth 0-1, Seanie McIntosh 0-2

Team: Callum Mullan; Ruairi McCormick, Rory McCloskey, Dubhaltach Wilson; Barry Scott, Enda Og McGarry, Dairi McMullan; Eoin Trainor, Ronan Laverty; Rian McMullan, Seamus McAuley, Dairi Murphy; Tiernan Smyth, Aidan Scullion, Christy McGarry. Subs: Seanie McIntosh for Scullion (46 mins), Niall McGarel for Smyth (51 mins), Conor Boyle for McMullan (55 mins)

REFEREE: Adam Kinahan (Offaly)