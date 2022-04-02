Covid-19 wave crashes through Laois with Portlaoise and Portarlington worst hit

More than 1,800 positive PCR tests for Covid-19 for were confirmed in Laois during in the two weeks around St Patrick's Day in Laois with the the biggest number of infections detected and highest rates of the disease in the most populated parts of the county.

Latest figures from health authorities show that that a total of 1,847 people tested positive for the virus after undergoing a PCR test between March 15 and 28.

A total of 717 cases were confirmed in the Portlaoise Local Electoral Area (LEA). This delivered an infection rate per 100,000 population of 2255.1. The infection rate for Ireland is 1,871.1 rate per 100k population.

There were 658 confirmed cases in the Portarlington - Graiguecullen LEA. this gave a LEA rate of 2342 per 100k population.

While the number of cases and rate of infection was smallest in the third LEA in Laois, it was still above the national average.

A total of 472 PCR tests were returned in the Mountmellick Borris-in-Ossory electoral area during the second half of March. This yielded an LEA rate of 1902.7 per 100,000.

Figures up to March 31 reveal a decrease in the number of case. Health Protection Surveillance Centre Figures show that there were 1,730 positive PCR tests in Laois in the previous 14 days.

A total of 82 cases were confirmed on March 31.

The 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 population on March 31 was 2042.6.

The total number of confirmed PCR cases in Laois since the start of the pandemic was 24,996 on March 31. This significantly understates the true number of cases as many new cases are now confirmed by antigen tests.

PCR testing was also scaled back at times during peaks in the pandemc.

Official figures to March 31, 22 show that there have been 110 notified deaths in Laois due to Covid-19.

The incidence of Covid-19 peaked in Laois during the first Omicron wave in January 2022. On January 31 the 14 day incidence reached 4,600 per 100,000.

HSE figures show that there were 14 people in the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise with Covid-19 at 8pm on Thursday, March 31. Of these, two were in ICU. The hospital had two general beds and one ICU bed available that day.