Post death honours for Laois New Yorker civil rights activist

The late Larry (Laurance) McEvoy
An Irishman from Laois who went on to work for the United Nations in New York and work for civil rights in New York, has been given a posthumous honour on St Patrick's Day.
Larry McEvoy from Mountmellick died last August aged 80 after an illustrious life in the USA where he remained a proud Laois man, dedicated to a United Ireland.
The Vice President of the Laois Association in New York, he had proudly marched in the past in the St Patrick's Day parade.
This year after the parade, Laois County Council marked his great contribution by presenting his widow Judith with a special certificate of appreciation.
The CEO John Mulholland and the Cathaoirleach Cllr Conor Bergin presented the certificate.
Read obituary below.
