Repairs to take place on dangerous Laois road

Repair work is due to begin shortly on the Fossey Upper Road in Timahoe, a Municipal District meeting was told.
“Laois county council has inspected this road. We are arranging for repair works, involving the piping of the open drain and widening the roadway, to be carried out shortly,” Senior Executive Engineer Philip McVeigh told the meeting of Graiguecullen Portarlington Municpal District.
He was responding to a motion from Cllr Paschal McEvoy, who had asked: “That this council carry out necessary repairs to the Fossey Upper Road, Timahoe. This road is in a very dangerous state.”
