New speed control measure for Laois village

Laois County Council are going to install a new speed control measure in Emo.
The move follows a motion by Cllr Aidan Mullins who asked: “That Laois County Council carry out a traffic survey at Emo on the New Inn Cross side of the village.”
Senior Executive Engineer, Philip McVeigh: Laois County Council has recently carried out a traffic survey on the R422 on the New Inn Cross side of Emo. This survey was to inform the requirement for a new speed table at this location which is proposed to be installed shortly.”
The issue was discussed at a recent meeting of Graiguecullen Portlarlington Municipal District.
