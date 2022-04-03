Funds secured for bridge repair work

Repair works are due to be carried out on Sally’s Bridge, Drumagh, Newtown, a council meeting was told.
Cllr Padraig Fleming(FF) had asked “that Laois County Council give an update on repairs to Sally’s Bridge, Drumagh, Newtown, on the R430 regarding the wall and arch.”
Council Senior Executive Engineer Philip McVeigh said “Laois County Council has received a grant allocation from the Department for repair works to this bridge. We propose to carry out these works in the coming months.”
The comments were made at a meeting of Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal District.
