03 Apr 2022

Great prizes in Easter monster raffle for juvenile GAA club in Laois

03 Apr 2022 5:33 PM

The Harps GAA club is promising lots of great prizes in its upcoming annual monster Easter fundraising raffle.

The Durrow / Cullohill club gave a list of the great prizes to be won as follows:

  • First Prize - Overnight Stay for two in the Heritage Hotel with Breakfast & Evening Meal included;
  • Second Prize - Framed Jersey of Your Choice;
  • Third Prize - Halo Hair Hamper;
  • Fourth Prize - €100 Grocery Shopping Voucher;
  • Fifth Prize - Dunnes Garden Centre Voucher
  • Sixth Prize - Ashbrook House, Durrow Voucher;
  • Seventh Prize - McDonagh Junction Shopping Voucher;
  • Eight Prize - Langtons Voucher;
  • Ninth Prize - Lee Valley Golf Voucher;
  • Tenth Prize - Lifestyle Sports Voucher;
  • Eleventh Prize - Star Hurley Kilkenny Voucher.

Tickets can be purchased from any Juvenile Club Player or Committee Member. 

The draw will take place at 5pm on Easter Saturday outside Tommy Kenna Butchers, The Square, Durrow. Lines cost just €5 each!

