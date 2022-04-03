Great prizes in Easter monster raffle for juvenile GAA club in Laois

The Harps GAA club is promising lots of great prizes in its upcoming annual monster Easter fundraising raffle.
The Durrow / Cullohill club gave a list of the great prizes to be won as follows:
Tickets can be purchased from any Juvenile Club Player or Committee Member.
The draw will take place at 5pm on Easter Saturday outside Tommy Kenna Butchers, The Square, Durrow. Lines cost just €5 each!
