OUT & ABOUT: Laois school fundraising gig for 'Chips' in Portlaoise

The Dunamase College Parents Council held a musical fundraiser in Kavanaghs Bar on Friday, April 1 to raise funds for the school's therapy dog Chips who is being trained by Martin Maher of Scallywags Dog Training. The school is very excited to allow students to benefit from Chips.
Photographer Denis Byrne captured the night on camera which featured music from The Valves, Paper Planes and The Shades. Tap NEXT to see more of his photos from the night.
