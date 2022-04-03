Search

03 Apr 2022

Laois groups get invaluable tips on tapping into EU funds

Laois PPN

John Oxley, Laois PPN Secretariat, Dan Bergin, Laois PPN Resource Worker, Emily Nelson of The Wheel

03 Apr 2022 9:33 PM

Community groups right round Laois were given valuable advice about how to tap into help from the European Union at a recent meeting of the Laois Public Participation Network (PPN).

Laois PPN are required to hold two County Plenaries a year which is the AGM for its 650 member groups. The first County Plenary of 2022 convened on Tuesday, March 22 online. It was chaired by Laois PPN Secretariat Member, John Oxley.

Emily Nelson of The Wheel was the guest speaker at the County Plenary. She gave a presentation on EU Funding Opportunities for Community Groups. The presentation included on how EU funding works, EU funding opportunities and Access Europe.

M‍s Nelson spoke of the help available.

“Reaching out to communities is an important aspect of our EU Engage project, funded by the European Commission, and it was wonderful to have the opportunity to connect with so many of Laois PPN’s members, discuss EU engagement opportunities, and hear about their important work," she said.

To learn more about how your organisation can benefit from EU funding opportunities Ms Nelson advised the groups to contact the European Programmes team at europe@wheel.ie or visit our website at www.accesseurope.ie

As a thank you to their Member Groups and to promote local businesses in a positive way, Laois PPN held a raffle for three €100 Laois Gift Cards.

The winners were:

Orla Cahill – Bluestars Basketball Club
Kevin O’Sullivan – Coolrain Tidy Towns
Eugene O’Brien – Abbeyleix Community Garden
Eugene O’Brien - GIY Abbeyleix Community Garden

Dan Bergin, Resource Worker with Laois PPN, said Laois PPN was delighted with the attendance at our first County Plenary of 2022 which included groups from all three Pillars - Community & Voluntary, Social Inclusion and Environmental and across all the county's three Municipal Districts. 

"Laois PPN look forward to supporting our Member Groups throughout 2022,” he said.

He also congratulated the winners of the Laois Gift Cards raffle.

Laois PPN consists of over 650 Member Groups from the Community, Social Inclusion and Environmental Pillars. All groups registered with Laois PPN are given the opportunity to attend Laois PPN events. Any group wishing to join Laois PPN can do so by completing the application on the Laois PPN website www.laoisppn.ie

