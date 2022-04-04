Families invited to take part in Laois Cycle Bus

Families with school going children are being asked to consider joining a ‘School Cycle Bus’ in Portlaoise.

An invitation has been extended to families following the opening of the first phase of the Triogue Way in the town last week.

A ‘Cycle Bus’ is a community led initiative where students are accompanied by adults while cycling to school along a designated route.

The Triogue Way links Summerhill and the Downs to the People's Park and offers an alternative route to cycle or walk to school while avoiding school traffic.

Following its first phase opening, Laois County Council said local Parents have expressed an interest in starting a Cycle Bus.

“A Cycle Bus is a great way to travel to school with students cycling along a designated route with parents accompanying them. It is a parent/guardian/community-led initiative whereby several parents and volunteers lead groups of cycling students to one or more schools. Cycle Buses have a specific route with stops along the way where students can join,” the council stated.

Anyone interested in taking part or seeking further information can Email: sdempsey@laoiscoco.ie