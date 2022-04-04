Search

04 Apr 2022

Four Young Laois Camogie Ladies excel in Dermot Earley Youth Leadership Initiative

Brian Lowry

04 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

Four young ladies who play camogie with Banríon Gaels Camogie Club in Portarlington graduated from NUIG with a Level 5 Foundation Certificate in Youth Leadership and Community Action, facilitated by the Dermot Earley Youth Leadership Initiative (DEYLI) 

Roisin Lindsay, Anna Bishop (both from Killenard) and Lucy Levio and Hannah O' Mahony from Portarlington, commenced their studies in Autumn 2020. 

A partnership between the GAA, Foróige, NUI Galway and the Dermot Earley family, the programme enables young people to enhance their leadership skills and qualities and challenges them to use these skills for the betterment of society. Participants explore their personal vision and passions, and hone key skills such as planning, decision making, critical thinking, goal setting and problem solving – all essential to quality leadership. It is based on the values and leadership qualities demonstrated by the late Dermot Earley Snr., one of the GAA’s and Ireland’s greatest leaders.   

For their Community Project the players set up various events, Lucy had a charity coffee morning, Roisin conducted a Mindfulness Workshop while Anna and Hannah both organised a challenging physical running event. 

Roisin, Anna and Lucy attend Colaiste Íosagain Secondary School in Portarlington and Hannah attends Portlaoise College. 
They play camogie in Banríon Gaels and the Club are very proud of their achievements which showcases them as great role models for the entire club. 

