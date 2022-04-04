WATCH: Laois businesswoman's house features on Great House Revival

A radical modern transformation of a period Laois house by successful young businesswoman Maryrose Simpson featured on the RTÉ show Great House Revival last weekend.

Maryrose founded the award winning period prescription business myladybug.ie and is also now a TikTok star.

She inherited the Georgian house on Main Street in Stradbally from her grandmother.

The three bedroom corner house is where their family have lived for five generations.

Maryrose’s father died when she was twelve and she treasured every detail of his family home. But lockdown delays and spiralling prices push her to make hard choices and radical changes in the building.

Maryrose also visits the nearby Electric Picnic big house and the Cosby family with the tv crew.

She shared her joy at being part of the show and restoring the family home.

"I couldn’t think of a more perfect way to pay homage to this house by not only protecting it for another 200+ years but sharing the whole dang thing with you all. This house has meant so much to me and sometimes it’s hard to put into words how much so hey how about I whole kickass episode of Great House Revival. Mark your calendars 3rd April @rteone 9.30pm you all get to relive all the ups and downs of the renovation of my grandmothers house with me.

"Setting out on this journey 3 years ago I decided to just start and like anything I do I take a million pictures I created a secret Instagram account that I used to capture and document how I felt clearing out the house, saying goodbye and sharing small memories before I tracked an entire digger through it (Im still not over them scenes). The secret Instagram account which was never meant to be anything and only just for me. It somehow caught the attention of researchers at a Irish production company. They reached out and loved the story of the house I signed an NDA agreement and fast forward nearly 3 years later I’m finally able to tell you all that a tv crew has been following my every move and the mystery man in my life has been @hughwallacearchitect.

"The pandemic hasn’t been easy for anyone but I love how people found something new, upskilled, started businesses, or started a new career. This has been my pandemic journey and I couldn’t of imagined any other way or time in my life to do this. It’s like the world slowed down for all of us to catch up on our dreams I’m so looking forward to seeing the episode and seeing the old house again and I hope you love the before and after as much as I do. I love design, I love process but most of all I love collaborating in a design process thank you to every single person that made this dream a reality. Girls out here living her best life," Maryrose said.

The end result is described by the makers as "a thoroughly modern home and office base for her online career. And all within a lovingly restored exterior which reinvigorates the historic streetscape".

Her kitchen was created by a local company in Monasterevin, CA Design who shared this image.

The Great House Revival is on Sundays at 9.30pm on RTÉ1. Watch back on the RTÉ Player.