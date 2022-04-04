Coillte sees illegal dumping increase in Laois

Coillte has removed significant quantities of rubbish in Ballybrittas as illegal dumping increase countywide.

A Coillte spokesperson said: “Many of our forests are located in remote areas in rural Ireland and unfortunately, in recent times we have seen an increase in the amount of illegal dumping on our lands.”

“In relation to Ballybrittas, Coillte is aware of illegal dumping in this area and around County Laois and Coillte have already removed significant amounts of litter this year.

Coillte’s policy is to work closely with the County Council’s Environmental Officer and liaise with the Gardai to address the issue,” the spokesperson said.

Illegal dumping around Ballybrittas was branded ‘sickening’ and disgusting by a Laois councillor.

According to local Councillor PJ Kelly, “it is fly tipping at its best. It’s a nightmare.”

He said the problem of illegal dumping has been ongoing and is most serious from the Montague Hotel all the way to Ballybrittas. “When you see the ditches cut back it is shocking,” said Cllr Kelly.

Cllr Kelly believes the majority of the dumping occurs at night time and includes all sorts of material, from domestic waste to commercial and industrial rubbish.

“I have come on an industrial air breather as part of the dumping,” he revealed.

“People won’t go take it to the dump themselves because there is going to be a charge on it,” Cllr Kelly explained.

He believes that those involved in the illegal dumping will scout out the area first to see if there is a safe exit to quickly dump and go. “It would drive you mad. It is sickening,” he added.

“Every house now has the service of bin lorries. It is people who don’t want to pay for a larger amount,” claimed Cllr Kelly.

While the issue is primarily on Coillte land, “they could be tipped into a farmers gateway. They don’t care if they block the gateway,” he said.

He said the local community are watchful to see if the perpetrators can be identified but it is very difficult.

“If someone is going to go down the road with €200 worth of shit in the morning, barring you get up at four in the morning, you are not going to catch them,” Cllr Kelly said.

The issue was recently highlighted by local teenager Niall Keogh 13, who came across a young wild stag trapped in rubbish while out walking with his grandmother Caroline in Ballybrittas.

The young deer’s antlers were tangled in dumped rubbish and it had tired while attempting to free itself. Had Niall and Caroline not helped free the animal with the assistance of their neighbour William Flood, it probably would have died.

Coillte's spokesperson said it takes the issue of illegal dumping extremely seriously. To specifically deter illegal dumping, Coillte installs signs, barriers and CCTV at known illegal dumping hotspots.

“Illegal dumping causes serious problems to habitats, species, waters, soils and human health. It can pollute rivers and drinking water sources, damage biodiversity, and is a threat to both the people who live in an area and recreational users. It also poses risks to Coillte staff who have to remove this illegally dumped material,” the spokesperson added.

Coillte urged the public to report illegal dumping to the Local Authority or to contact Coillte via their confidential forest security hotline on 0818 800 455.