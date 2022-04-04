Search

05 Apr 2022

First phase of Portlaoise railway apartments on track for delivery

First phase of Portlaoise railway apartments on track for delivery

Construction work at Goldencroft next to Portlaoise Train Station. Photo: Lynda Kiernan

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

04 Apr 2022 11:33 PM

The first phase of a Portlaoise town centre development offering social housing apartments, houses and a long awaited extra carpark for train commuters in Portlaoise is on track for delivery this year.

A block of 13 apartments is to be completed in October, the first of 67 homes for people on the council's housing list.
However materials shortages could cause delays down the line for the €20 million Government funded project.

Ger O'Brien is owner of Ardain Developments and he gave the Leinster Express an update on site this week.

“It is on schedule within reason. There was an awful lot of work to be done underground, everything had to be piled so the start of work was slow.

“With the times we are in, with material shortages and labour shortages, things are not going too bad.

“There's no guarantee what's coming down the line with materials and cost of materials. It's unsure times,” Mr O'Brien said.

Image by McOH Architects of Goldencroft, with train station at bottom of image and public carpark in centre.

The first block is right next to the railway track, with a window view of trains flowing in and out of the busy commuter station.

“When there is triple glazing and soundproofing of walls no-one will ever know they are there,” Mr O'Brien said.

The development will include a 94 space public carpark run by Laois County Council, serving train commuters and visitors including 12 electric car charging points and four bike shelters.

It will have a walkway leading directly towards the entrance to the train station.

Below: Development on right behind train station fence.

The homes will be owned by Clúid approved housing body, with tenants selected by Laois County Council from their social house waiting list.

He gave an estimate for when the full project including 30 houses, 37 apartments and duplexes, and the carpark, willl be completed.

Laois rent inspection 'threatening' letters may cause evictions warn councillors

“The whole project will I'm sure be completed by the third quarter of 2023,” the developer said.

The grand house in the centre of the building site is Maryville house, the former Christian Brothers residence.

The new Tower Hill development will have an access road to Railway Street at the existing entrance to Maryville House and a new pedestrian access from Maryville House to Millbrook.

Laois highrise and house zoning decisions may be forcibly reversed

The project on a 5 acre site was given planning approval in July 2020 and will be funded by a CALF low cost Government loan.
It forms part of a list of 441 social homes now under construction across Laois.

Maryville House will be redeveloped as a separate project.

“It will stand on an acre and be part of a new application, for what we don't know yet but it will be something beneficial to the town,” the developer said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media