05 Apr 2022

All this weeks Laois GAA fixtures as hurling takes centre stage

Laois GAA Fixtures

Brian Lowry

05 Apr 2022 10:33 AM

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

TUESDAY APRIL 5

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 1B Round 2

Ballylinan 19:00 Ballylinan V Killeshin

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 3A Round 1

The Heath GAA 19:00 The Heath V Ballyroan Abbey

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 4 Round 1

Arles-Killeen 18:45 Arles/Killeen V Spink

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 5 Group A Round 1

Barrowhouse GAA 18:45 Barrowhouse V Stradbally

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 5 Group B Round 1

Mountrath 18:45 St Fintans Mountrath V Slieve Bloom

Colt 18:45 Colt V Shanahoe

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 5 Group C Round 1

Rosenallis GAA 18:45 Rosenallis V Ballyfin

McCann Park 19:30 Portarlington V Kilcavan

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 5 Group D Round 1

Timahoe 18:45 Timahoe V Park Ratheniska

WEDNESDAY 6 APRIL

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 4 Round 1

Ballyroan Abbey 18:45 Ballyroan Abbey V Graiguecullen

The Rock G.A.A. 18:45 The Rock V Camross

Arles Kilcruise 18:45 Arles/Kilcruise V Emo

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 4 Round 1

Kyle GAA Club 18:45 Kyle V Rathdowney Errill

Castletown 18:45 Castletown V The Harps

Mountrath 18:45 St Fintans Mountrath V Rosenallis

Midlands Park Hotel U15 Hurling Championship Phase 1 Group B Round 1

Abbeyleix 18:30 Abbeyleix St Lazarians V Portarlington

Ballinakill 18:30 Ballinakill Ballypickas V Castletown

THURSDAY APRIL 7

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 1B Round 1

Rathdowney 18:45 Rathdowney Errill V Clough-Ballacolla

Rathleague 18:45 Portlaoise V St Fintans Mountrath

The Harps GAA 18:45 The Harps V Ballyfin

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 2 Round 1

Clonaslee 18:45 Clonaslee St Manmans V Slieve Bloom

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 5 Group A Round 1

Tony Byrne Park 19:45 St Josephs V Killeshin

FRIDAY APRIL 8

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 1A Round 3

Tony Byrne Park 18:45 St Josephs V Courtwood

Rathleague 18:45 Portlaoise V Portarlington

Emo 18:45 Emo V O'Dempseys

SATURDAY APRIL 9

Leinster U20 Hurling Championship Round 2 (Extra Time – Winner on the Day, if necessary)

St Conleth’s Park Newbridge 12:00 Laois v Kildare

Leinster U17 Hurling Championship Round 2

MW Hire O’Moore Park 14:00 Laois v Kildare

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 1B Round 3

Killeshin GAA 18:30 Killeshin V Arles/Kilcruise

Arles-Killeen 18:30 Arles/Killeen V Clonaslee St Manmans

The Heath GAA 18:30 The Heath V Stradbally

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 2 Round 1

Trumera 18:30 Trumera V Park Ratheniska-Timahoe

Abbeyleix 18:30 Abbeyleix St Lazarians V Colt Shanahoe

Pairc Acragar 18:30 Mountmellick V Borris In Ossory/Kilcotton

SUNDAY APRIL 10

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 1A Round 1

Camross GAA 12:00 Camross V Rosenallis

Rathdowney 12:00 Rathdowney Errill V The Harps

Clough Ballacolla 14:30 Clough-Ballacolla V Borris In Ossory/Kilcotton

Abbeyleix 14:30 Abbeyleix St Lazarians V Castletown

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 3A Round 2

Barrowhouse 12:30 Barrowhouse V Annanough

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 5 Group B Round 2

Shanahoe 12:00 Shanahoe V St Fintans Mountrath

Slieve Bloom 12:00 Slieve Bloom V Colt

