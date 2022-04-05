All this weeks Laois GAA fixtures as hurling takes centre stage

Laois GAA Fixtures
TUESDAY APRIL 5
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 1B Round 2
Ballylinan 19:00 Ballylinan V Killeshin
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 3A Round 1
The Heath GAA 19:00 The Heath V Ballyroan Abbey
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 4 Round 1
Arles-Killeen 18:45 Arles/Killeen V Spink
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 5 Group A Round 1
Barrowhouse GAA 18:45 Barrowhouse V Stradbally
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 5 Group B Round 1
Mountrath 18:45 St Fintans Mountrath V Slieve Bloom
Colt 18:45 Colt V Shanahoe
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 5 Group C Round 1
Rosenallis GAA 18:45 Rosenallis V Ballyfin
McCann Park 19:30 Portarlington V Kilcavan
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 5 Group D Round 1
Timahoe 18:45 Timahoe V Park Ratheniska
WEDNESDAY 6 APRIL
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 4 Round 1
Ballyroan Abbey 18:45 Ballyroan Abbey V Graiguecullen
The Rock G.A.A. 18:45 The Rock V Camross
Arles Kilcruise 18:45 Arles/Kilcruise V Emo
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 4 Round 1
Kyle GAA Club 18:45 Kyle V Rathdowney Errill
Castletown 18:45 Castletown V The Harps
Mountrath 18:45 St Fintans Mountrath V Rosenallis
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Hurling Championship Phase 1 Group B Round 1
Abbeyleix 18:30 Abbeyleix St Lazarians V Portarlington
Ballinakill 18:30 Ballinakill Ballypickas V Castletown
THURSDAY APRIL 7
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 1B Round 1
Rathdowney 18:45 Rathdowney Errill V Clough-Ballacolla
Rathleague 18:45 Portlaoise V St Fintans Mountrath
The Harps GAA 18:45 The Harps V Ballyfin
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 2 Round 1
Clonaslee 18:45 Clonaslee St Manmans V Slieve Bloom
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 5 Group A Round 1
Tony Byrne Park 19:45 St Josephs V Killeshin
FRIDAY APRIL 8
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 1A Round 3
Tony Byrne Park 18:45 St Josephs V Courtwood
Ballyroan Abbey 18:45 Ballyroan Abbey V Graiguecullen
Rathleague 18:45 Portlaoise V Portarlington
Emo 18:45 Emo V O'Dempseys
SATURDAY APRIL 9
Leinster U20 Hurling Championship Round 2 (Extra Time – Winner on the Day, if necessary)
St Conleth’s Park Newbridge 12:00 Laois v Kildare
Leinster U17 Hurling Championship Round 2
MW Hire O’Moore Park 14:00 Laois v Kildare
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 1B Round 3
Killeshin GAA 18:30 Killeshin V Arles/Kilcruise
Arles-Killeen 18:30 Arles/Killeen V Clonaslee St Manmans
The Heath GAA 18:30 The Heath V Stradbally
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 2 Round 1
Trumera 18:30 Trumera V Park Ratheniska-Timahoe
Abbeyleix 18:30 Abbeyleix St Lazarians V Colt Shanahoe
Pairc Acragar 18:30 Mountmellick V Borris In Ossory/Kilcotton
SUNDAY APRIL 10
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 1A Round 1
Camross GAA 12:00 Camross V Rosenallis
Rathdowney 12:00 Rathdowney Errill V The Harps
Clough Ballacolla 14:30 Clough-Ballacolla V Borris In Ossory/Kilcotton
Abbeyleix 14:30 Abbeyleix St Lazarians V Castletown
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 3A Round 2
Barrowhouse 12:30 Barrowhouse V Annanough
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 5 Group B Round 2
Shanahoe 12:00 Shanahoe V St Fintans Mountrath
Slieve Bloom 12:00 Slieve Bloom V Colt
