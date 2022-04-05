Lucky jackpot winner in Laois community lotto draw

The jackpot has been won in a Laois community lotto draw.
Lucky man James Joyce has scooped a tidy €3,600 in the Durrow Parish Lotto Draw of April 4, 2022.
The numbers were 3, 13, 20, 22.
The jackpot returns to €1,000 next week.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.