Search

05 Apr 2022

All Ireland Volleyball glory for Mountrath Community School

All Ireland Volleyball glory for Mountrath Community School

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

05 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

Mountrath Community School are All Ireland second Year Volleyball champions. The girls and their coach Katie Wallace won the All Ireland title in the Sports Arena, Limerick on Monday beating local rivals Portlaoise College in a pulsating final that was still in the balance coming into the third set.

An intense and exciting game was topped off by a win in the third set. Mountrath CS won the first set well and a narrow win for Portlaoise College in the second set was the perfect prequel to a tense final set. 

A huge crowd from the school travelled to witness their classmates win the All Ireland trophy. Caoimhe Dunne was awarded MVP for the game after putting in a brilliant performance. The Sports Arena in Limerick erupted as joint captains Fiona Haslam & Isabell Tyrrell lifted the trophy. 

Team: Abbie Seymour, Aoibhinn Russell, Caitlin Sheeran, Caoimhe Dunne, Fiona Haslam, Isabel Tyrrell, Katie Kavanagh, Meabh Rafter, Cheola Danne, Elisha Gilligan, Elizabeth Pearson, Katie Dowling, Muireann Bennett, Sophie Clooney.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media