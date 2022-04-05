Laois pub applies for planning retention

106 Main Street, Portlaoise
A Portlaoise pub has applied for planning retention for a beer garden and smoking shelter.
The application was submitted to the planning section of Laois County Council for the premises at 106 Main Street, Portlaoise.
It states: “I, Liam Browne, intend to apply for Retention Permission for the Beer garden and Smoking Shelter constructed in rear garden together with covered access from Lounge to garden, at rear of 106, Main Street, Portlaoise, a Protected Structure.”
