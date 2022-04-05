Laois pub named one of Ireland's top 20 by Lonely Planet

Morrissey's pub in Abbeyleix, Laois
A Laois pub has made the list of Ireland’s top 20 pubs as chosen by the Lonely Planet.
The ‘20 of the best pubs in Ireland for pints, music and the time of your life’ includes Morrissey's in Abbeyleix, which it says is known for “Transporting you back in time to the 1900s.”
The Lonely Planet said: “Although the thatched roof may be gone, Morrissey's in Abbeyleix is still a major draw, and anyone passing through the town (on the Dublin - Cork route) should make a pit stop here, if only for the Instagram shot.
Dating from 1775 (when it opened as a grocery store), this treasure of a pub has withstood the onslaught of modernization. A hotchpotch of oddities lines the shelves above the pew seats and pot-belly stove. It's a wonderful place to soak up the atmosphere with a pint or a coffee. Traditional music sessions take place on Saturday nights.”
The full list can be found here:
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.