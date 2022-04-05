Three Laois schools rearing beef calves hoping for prizes

Laois students from three secondary schools are busy rearing beef calves and hoping for awards at the National Ploughing Championships.
Clonaslee College, Portlaoise College and Mountrath Community School are participating in the 2022 Certified Irish Angus Schools Competition.
They exhibited their project at Croke Park among 35 other Irish schools, on Friday, April 1.
The competition, supported by ABP and Kepak, challenges students to rear five Irish Angus calves and learn about the care and attention required to produce quality beef for consumers.
Five out of the thirty-five exhibiting schools who best demonstrate an understanding of the project along with innovative ideas will be presented with Irish Angus calves at the National Ploughing Championships in September 2022.
Below: the three school teams.
Naomi Senior, Siobhan McEvoy and Erika Holland from Mountrath Community School
Below: Grace McEvoy, Emer Dunne,Eimear Kelly Clonaslee College, Laois
Fionn McEvoy, Anthony Skelly, Sam Rooney, Aidan Donaghy, Jack Luttrell-Portlaoise College
