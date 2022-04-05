Laois communities offer 'huge' support for Autism Rainbow day this week

Laois schools, creches and businesses are all set to fundraise as much money as they can to support local Autism charity this Friday.

Laois Offaly Families for Autism (LOFFA) is holding its second Rainbow Day this Friday, April 8.

Laois and Offaly children in pre-school, primary and secondary schools, and lots of adults in workplaces, will put on their bright colours and donate €1 while raising awareness and showing solidarity with people living with Autism in the two counties.

LOFFA is inviting businesses to take a collection bucket and help.

Orlaith Kerrigan from LOFFA gave the Leinster Express an update on preparations for their second annual day.

"We have had huge support from Laois, everywhere from big national businesses to small businesses too. Our friends in the hospitality industry whose trade is only getting back on its feet have responded in droves," she said.

"Roisin Conroy and Catherine Bracken are our Fundraising Co ordinators for Laois and Offaly respectively. We have been fortunate to have great support from the people of Laois. It's not suprising but it is deeply appreciated.

"From schools to preschools to businesses big and small the response has been 'how can we help LOFFA?'.

"The response from the hospitality sector is overwhelming particularly after all the closures it endured last year. From large restaurants to small coffee shops to the home baking business, we have been touched by the response to Rainbow Day.

"The amount of people coming forward to help because of a personal connection to the work of LOFFA or because someone in their life is autistic is really heartening esprcially during Autism Awareness month.

"The people of Laois are more than Autism Aware, they are accepting and inclusive of autism too," Orlaith said.

LOFFA now supports 100 local families and all the monies raised as part of Rainbow Day go directly to those families in the form of subsidized therapies. Rainbow Day funds our subsidy scheme so it is a vital fundraiser for LOFFA," she said.

The local parent run charity rely on public support to help members. Last year they held their first Rainbow Day and it was a big success, boosting awareness and understanding of Autism, and raising over €19,000. It was enough to subsidise a weekly session of occupational or speech or play therapy for each child in LOFFA for the rest of the year. At the time there were some 75 families with Autism supported by LOFFA but that has grown to 100.