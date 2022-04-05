Search

05 Apr 2022

Laois communities offer 'huge' support for Autism Rainbow day this week

Laois communities to celebrate Autism Rainbow day this week

Buckets and posters ready for delivery to Laois businesses and schools for LOFFA rainbow day on April 8

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

05 Apr 2022 3:33 PM

Laois schools, creches and businesses are all set to fundraise as much money as they can to support local Autism charity this Friday.

Laois Offaly Families for Autism (LOFFA) is holding its second Rainbow Day this Friday, April 8.

Laois and Offaly children in pre-school, primary and secondary schools, and lots of adults in workplaces, will put on their bright colours and donate €1 while raising awareness and showing solidarity with people living with Autism in the two counties.

LOFFA is inviting businesses to take a collection bucket and help.

Lucky jackpot winner in Laois community lotto draw

Orlaith Kerrigan from LOFFA gave the Leinster Express an update on preparations for their second annual day.

"We have had huge support from Laois, everywhere from big national businesses to small businesses too. Our friends in the hospitality industry whose trade is only getting back on its feet have responded in droves," she said.

"Roisin Conroy and Catherine Bracken are our Fundraising Co ordinators for Laois and Offaly respectively. We have been fortunate to have great support from the people of Laois. It's not suprising but it is deeply appreciated.

"From schools to preschools to businesses big and small the response has been 'how can we help LOFFA?'.

"The response from the hospitality sector is overwhelming particularly after all the closures it endured last year. From large restaurants to small coffee shops to the home baking business, we have been touched by the response to Rainbow Day.

"The amount of people coming forward to help because of a personal connection to the work of LOFFA or because someone in their life is autistic is really heartening esprcially during Autism Awareness month.

Slide show

14 photos

"The people of Laois are more than Autism Aware, they are accepting and inclusive of autism too," Orlaith said.

LOFFA now supports 100 local families and all the monies raised as part of Rainbow Day go directly to those families in the form of subsidized therapies. Rainbow Day funds our subsidy scheme so it is a vital fundraiser for LOFFA," she said.

The local parent run charity rely on public support to help members.  Last year they held their first Rainbow Day and it was a  big success, boosting awareness and understanding of Autism, and raising over €19,000. It was enough to subsidise a weekly session of occupational or speech or play therapy for each child in LOFFA for the rest of the year. At the time there were some 75 families with Autism supported by LOFFA but that has grown to 100. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media