05 Apr 2022

Votes needed for Laois regional finalist in Junk Kouture competition

Emma Touhy modelling Minima from Portlaoise school Scoil Chríost Rí

Lynda Kiernan

05 Apr 2022 7:33 PM

A Laois school has made it through to the regional final of Junk Kouture 2022 with a very bubbly creation.

The all girl team from Scoil Chríost Rí Portlaoise are creators of Minima, a complex handsown dress made from 150,000 styrofoam beads.

Grand Finalists, Alison Dalton, Emma Tuohy, and Orlaith McNamara from Scoíl Chríost Rí are proud to be representing County Laois in the Southeast Regional Finals. Emma Tuohy is taking to the Dublin stage on May 5 at the Bord Gaís Energy Theatre. 

The girls announced their qualification on a special Instagram account 

"WE’RE THROUGH! Regional finals here we come"

Their creation 'Minima' translates to 'Tiny' in Latin and is handmade using over 150,000 tiny Styrofoam beads. 

"Our dress, crown and footwear is hand-sown, and makes up 100,000 tiny Styrofoam beads. Our dress is inspired by our favourite designer - Zac Posen, and how he celebrated femininity and elegance in his work. See @junkkoutureminima on Instagram to follow our journey". 

Their art teacher Fiona Fitzpatrick and the school have wished the girls the best of luck. 

"The staff and students at Scoíl Chríost Rí would like to wish their design team a huge congratulations and wish them the very best of luck as they take to the stage in Dublin," Fiona said.

The public are now asked to get voting and get behind the Laois Junk Kouture Team. Download the Junk Kouture app to vote, with votes making up a percentage of the judges' decision.

