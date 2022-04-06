Laois Gardai dog owners urged to act responsibly

Laois Gardai are urging dog owners to be mindful of the harm their pets can cause during lambing season.
They are urging owners not to let dogs roam free or unsecured as they can attack and kill sheep.
"With dog ownership comes responsibility. Secure your dog, have it microchipped and registered with your vet.
This time of year we see issues with sheep kills when dogs attack livestock. Dogs should not be allowed roam. It is lambing season," Gardai said.
