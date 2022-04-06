Laois 95 year old granny knitting for Ukraine children

Kay Cullen from Mountmellick, Laois
A 95 year old grandmother from Laois is knitting to help Ukrainian children.
Kay Cullen from Mountmellick loves to spend her time knitting.
Kay wanted to help, in some small way, when she saw the plight of Ukrainian civilians.
For a number of weeks now she is knitting blue and yellow coloured beanies for Ukrainian children.
