06 Apr 2022

Laois students explore third level options at soon to be university in Waterford

Laois teenagers were among the prospective students from around the country recently descended on Waterford for Waterford Institute of Technology’s open day recently.

The young men and women went along to find out what it will be like to study at the south east region’s first university. WIT and its partner Institute of Technology Carlow (IT Carlow) will become SETU on 1 May 2022.

Among those to attend were David Kelly and David Grehan 6th year students from Clonaslee College, Caoimhe McDonald, Laura Miller and Róisín Fleming, from Heywood Community School, Ballinakill, Co. Laois.

Abbey Starnes from Co. Laois is 6th year student at Kilkenny College. She also attended and was pictured with Josh O'Meara from Co. Offaly also a 6th year student at Kilkenny College, and Dr Tom O'Toole, Head of the School of Business, WIT and 

