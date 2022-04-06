Laois student awarded Scholarship of Excellence

A young Laois man was among four dozen high achieving students awarded with a Scholarship of Excellence in Westmeath recently.

Oisin Whelan, who is studying for a BEng in Mechanical Engineering and Renewable Energy, received the honour at the inaugural Scholarship of Excellence awards of the Technological University of the Shannon (TUS) in Athlone.

Oisin, who attended Colaiste Iosagain Secondary School, Portarlington, was awarded a Scholarship of Excellence for achieving more than 500 points in his Leaving Certificate.

The inaugural ceremony saw 48 Scholarships of Excellence being awarded to students in the Faculty of Science and Health, three across the Faculty of Business and Hospitality and in the Faculty of Engineering and Informatics.

TUS President, Professor Vincent Cunnane, congratulated the award recipients on their significant academic accomplishments which he said were “no easy feat” to achieve and demonstrate “a high level of commitment, discipline, and dedication” to their studies.

“You should be very proud,” Professor Cunnane said to the inaugural Scholarship of Excellence recipients, adding that he hoped this recognition would encourage them to continue applying themselves.

“At TUS, we believe in rewarding students throughout the lifecycle. It is our hope that this positive and important affirmation of your hard work will incentivise you to continue excelling in your chosen field of study. Though you are just embarking on your academic journey, I have every confidence that you will go on to do great things for yourselves and your communities,” Prof Cunnane said.

TUS Scholarship of Excellence recipients receive a bursary of €500 and a full gym membership, giving them access to the university’s state-of-the-art facilities for an academic year; recipients also receive a memento made from locally sourced crystal and a commemorative plaque for their school.

It has been six months since TUS’s inception, and it currently ranks in the top 10 of universities nationally on Ireland’s higher education leaderboard.