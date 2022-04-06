Soccer legend joins in support of Laois family's huge Easter fundraiser

An Irish soccer and Liverpool FC legend has added his support to a huge fundraiser by a Laois family.

John Aldridge gave a supportive video message to the Fitzpatrick family from Abbeyleix, who are raising money for the Mater Hospital Foundation in memory of their brother Patrick who died last year.

Young dad of two Paddy was a huge Liverpool FC fan, and the family were stunned to receive a special video message from the Irish soccer legend John Aldridge.

It was organised as a surprise for the Fitzpatrick family by Portlaoise woman Angie McNulty from the Mater Hospital Foundation.

"There were a lot of emotions seeing it. Every bit of encouragement and support is really good," his sister Sharon said.

Patrick's siblings are planning to walk 100km from the hospital to Abbeyleix in May, and this Easter Saturday April 16 they have arranged an amazing night out in the town, packed with comedy and music.

Top comedy act 3Bucks Left, hypnotist Jason O'Callaghan and Laois bands Revelation and Beats Working are among the fun lineup in the Abbeyleix Manor Hotel on Easter Saturday, April 16.

Paddy sadly died after a heart and lung transplant, having lived with a health condition all his life. He was a beloved dad to Darcie, 9, and Oisín, 7, a loving partner to Pamela, beloved brother to Sharon, Sandra, Brian, Ray and Claire, and son to heartbroken parents Pat and Claire Fitzpatrick.

His siblings decided to raise money for the Mater Hospital Foundation because it is where Paddy had received decades of care.

The great night's entertainment to be full of fun, just like their late brother.

His sister Sharon O'Shaughnessy who lives in Ballinakill updated the Leinster Express.

"It really will be an all round entertaining night. The last two years have been rough for everybody, but for us losing our brother it was even harder. We need to have a laugh, Patrick was outgoing and funny so we want to have a fun night," she said.

All of the acts and the hotel are offering services free, and tickets at €25 are on sale now but going slower than expected.

"Ticket sales are a bit slow to be honest, we hope to sell more. We know people are helping the Ukraine situation. Perhaps people could buy tickets instead of easter eggs as gifts," Sharon said.

The siblings are upping their walking distances with their epic walk planned in May. An online fundraiser is also going well.

"We have received over €6,000. We are ecstatic to be honest," Sharon said.

Tickets can be purchased in the Manor Hotel, Maggie Mays Portlaoise, Drurys Bar and Teach O'Seachnasaigh Ballinakill.