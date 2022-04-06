Search

06 Apr 2022

'Absolute commitment' by HSE to restore elderly daycare to Laois hospital

Abbeyleix Hospital in Laois

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

06 Apr 2022 10:33 PM

The Health Service Executive has given its "absolute commitment" to reopen elderly daycare services at a Laois hospital unit.

Abbeyleix hospital's daycare centre is closed since Covid-19 and the area where it was had been repurposed to take beds instead, raising concern that the community service was ended.

The HSE met with Laois politicians this week to underline its commitment to the hospital. which has been downsized in patient numbers over the past decade.

The "absolute commitment" is to have "a day centre on site or as close as possible to it," given by Patricia Whelehan, Head of Services for Older Peoples. 

Ms Whelehan said that Covid forcing the halt of the service in March 2020 was "unprecedented".

She praised the new 10 bedroom ensuite unit at Abbeyleix, soon to be officially opened,  as "beautiful", and said the hospital was "a lovely site".

The hospital is also to get 18 beds that will offer a "step up - step down" services for patients going into or leaving Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. However staff recruitment is expected to take the rest of this year, with only 10 of those beds expected to have staff to serve them in the meantime. 

Michael Knowles is the Hospital Manager for Portlaoise.

He said that a 'frailty team' known as an FIT is being recruited for MRH Portlaoise, who will use Abbeyleix step down beds for "admission avoidance and earlier discharge" from the regional hospital.

A consultant Geriatrician is being recruited. However he said there are "significant challenges" to recruiting staff for the 18 bed step-down unit in the short term, saying it was "more realistic to expect to staff 10 beds initially". He expects all 18 to be staffed by the end of 2022.

Minister of State for Finance Sean Fleming chaired the meeting on March 4, also attended by Deputy Brian Stanley, Cllr John Joe Fennelly, Cllr Ollie Clooney, Cllr John King.

"We look forward to all these developments for improved plans for the new campus for Abbeyleix Hospital progressing as soon as possible," he said.

"The Estates / Building Manager gave an explanation of the development plan for Abbeyleix. He said in view of the significant investment in recent times with the provision of 10 new single bed units with en-suites and the investment in relation to the respite facilities it would be necessary to re-engage architects to review the overall site in Abbeyleix.

Laois 95 year old granny knitting for Ukraine children

"Following this review the HSE have given their commitment to re-engage with the Voluntary Committee in Abbeyleix to agree the most suitable proposals to accommodate the respite , step down, primary and day care accommodation on the campus. 

"The HSE clearly stated that this is the best solution for both the primary care centre and day care centre on the campus. This is a very strong commitment from the HSE which all present at the meeting were pleased to hear first-hand," Minister Fleming said.

