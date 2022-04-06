Search

07 Apr 2022

Village crossing in way of Laois hurling club's big new development

Stephen Bergin plays this ball forward for Clough-Ballacolla against Abbeyleix. Pic: Denis Byrne

Conor Ganly

06 Apr 2022 11:33 PM

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A pedestrian crossing and other safety measures must be installed before a successful Laois hurling club can push ahead with a big new development of new facilities. 

It’s nearly a year since Clough Ballacolla GAA was given the green light to construct a full size GAA pitch, juvenile GAA pitch, new entrance, access road and parking area in Clough village.

Cllr John King, Fine Gael, raised the issue at a recent meeting with Laois County Council officials as the local authority has a part to play in allowing it to proceed.

 He tabled a motion  asking the Counci to install a ramp, pedestrian crossing and other safety measures at the new GAA grounds in Clough in order to create safety for all users of this new development.

Cllr King told the officials that a condition of planning permission for the new development was the installation of a pedestrian crossing and footpaths.

More below picture of the land earmarked for pitches.

“That has to be done before they can go ahead,” he said.

Cllr King said was willing to allocate funding from his discretionary budget towards this because of the value of the project for the community.

“Any project that is going to improve facilities for young people in a small village is very important,” he said.

Cllr Ollie Clooney, Independent, agreed with his colleague.

“Clough is a viable little village and it would be great to see this done,” he said.

Mr Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, replied in writing.

“Laois County Council engineers will arrange to meet the Elected Member in the village to examine the safety concerns,” he said.

HSE confirm Birr Mental Health Unit to be transferred to Banagher Primary Care Centre - Carol Nolan

The issue was raised at a recent meeting of the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District.

News

