High wall risk to school children in Laois town council told

A wall should be lowered in Rathdowney because the current height poses a safety risk for children going to school.
So claimed Cllr John King, Fine Gael, when he raised the issue at a recent meeting with Laois County Council officials.
He tabled a motion calling for work on the wall at the former Rathdowney Motor Works junction to create better visibility for all road users approaching this junction.
He added that the height at present raisies safety risks for children going to school.
Mr. Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, replied.
“A sightline visibility study will be undertaken at this junction to determine what works are necessary to increase the sightlines,” he said.
Cllr King welcomed the reply given at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.
