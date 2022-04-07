Search

07 Apr 2022

Laois business called on to appoint age friendly Champions

Laois business called on to appoint age friendly Champions

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

07 Apr 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois Chamber wants the owners of local businesses to appoint a member of staff to be their firms champion for age friendliness and older customers.

The call as part of a new campaign involving Age Friendly Laois and Laois Chamber who are collaborating to encourage businesses throughout Laois to take part in the Age Friendly Business Recognition Programme.

Laois Chamber says participating businesses can be identified by the ‘We aim to be Age Friendly’ window stickers, with a listing as an Age Friendly provider on the national Age Friendly website, having the Age Friendly Charter displayed in your business, and the Age Friendly logo displayed in your premises, online and on your print materials.

For the past few years, businesses all over Ireland have obtained their Age Friendly Charters as part of the Age Friendly Ireland Programme and have proudly displayed their Age Friendly status on their shop window or in their reception area. They know that by doing this, they signal strongly that our older community is welcome, resulting in loyalty and increased custom.

Speaking about the scheme, newly appointed Age Friendly Programme Manager with Laois County Council, Tom Curran, said:

“For me, the Age Friendly Programme plans for the older members of society and for the future you. By factoring our older person into our business thinking, we acknowledge both their past and future status as valued customers”. 

Participating businesses in the scheme have made changes such as having clearer signage and providing reading glasses of various strengths to become more age friendly.

Laois Chamber says that nationally, Age Friendly Business Recognition is a growing brand, supported by Chambers Ireland and the Age Friendly Programme. This recognition allows customers to identify your business as Age Friendly, and publicises your business to older customers. The Laois Chamber CEO is Caroline Hofman.

Laois local graduates from Migrant Leadership Academy

“This is a really important scheme that Laois Chamber is fully supportive of. It is so important to provide age friendly resources and training, and recognise businesses that go the extra mile to make their business more accessible and attractive to the older community," she said.

"The Age Friendly Business Recognition Scheme has been successful in many other parts of the country, and we would love to replicate this throughout county Laois. Age Friendly Laois in collaboration with Laois Chamber are looking to hear from any interested businesses who would like to take part and receive Age Friendly recognition.

"As the first steps of the scheme, we are asking businesses to identify one or more members of staff to act as a champion for age friendliness and older customers, and these staff members will then take part in the Age Friendly Business Workshop. Following this, the business will make three changes to their business, making them more age friendly and accessible for their older customers,” said Ms Hoffman.

Laois 95 year old granny knitting for Ukraine children

If your business is interested in taking part in the workshops and being recognised as an Age Friendly Business, visit www.agefriendlylaois.ie or contact Laois Chamber at info@laoischamber.ie .

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media