Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, April 7, 2022

Michael Gorman - Abbeyleix

The death took place on March 22 of Michael Anthony (Tony) O'Gorman, Abbeyleix, Laois, and London and Bath, England.

Peacefully in England. Deeply regretted by his brother Liam, sister Carmel, sister-in-law Coralie, nephew Rory, nieces Sarah, Hannah, Ruth, Joanna and Mary, great-niece Ivy, great-nephew Sammy, and his many cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the Church Of The Most Holy Rosary Abbeyleix on Saturday evening from 6pm. with prayers at 6.45 pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11 am. Interment afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery Abbeyleix.

Mass can be viewed on https://abbeyleixparish.ie/webcam/.

Gerry Kealy - Ballickmoyler, Carlow / Laois

The death took place on Tuesday, April 5 of Gerry Kealy, Ashfield, Ballickmoyler, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on April 5th, 2022, at Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise.

Beloved husband of Maisie, much loved father of James, Michael, Bridget and Noleen, adored grandfather of Lizzy, Mikey, Paddy, Molly, Katie, Ellie, Ger, Rosie and Joe and cherished brother of Annie, Alice, Jenny and the late Mary, James and Bridie.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends, especially his good friends at his Whist games.

Reposing at his daughter Noleen’s home, Ashfield, Ballickmoyler (Eircode R93 P9E2) from 6pm on Wednesday. Reposing all day on Thursday, with prayers at 9pm that evening. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Arles, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Seán Creagh - Rathdowney

The death took place on Sunday, April 3 of Seán Creagh, Church View, Mooreville and formerly Ballybuggy, Rathdowney, Co. Laois and Drumcondra, Dublin.

Peacefully at Milford Care Centre, Limerick. Predeceased by his sisters Moira, Anna, Lizzy, Breda and Teresa and his brother Patrick. Sadly missed by his loving wife Ann and his sisters Margaret and Kathleen, sister-in-law Breda, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday evening from 6pm - 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday in The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney at 12 noon followed by interment in Rathdowney local Cemetery.

Frank Fitzpatrick - Timahoe / Dublin

The death took place on Saturday, April 2 of Frank Fitzpatrick of Shankill, Dublin 18 and formerly of Timahoe, Co. Laois.

Passed away peacefully, after a short illness, at St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin. Beloved husband of the late Anna and father of Justin. He will be sadly missed by his adored granddaughters Patience and Poppy and their mother Sadie, sister-in-law Irene, nieces and nephews and by his extended family and friends, especially Ian and Laun.

Reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray on Tuesday morning (April 5) from 9.00am, prior to removal at 10.30am to St Anne’s Church, Shankill arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00am, followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery. The Mass may also be viewed online HERE .

Louise Kelly - Portarlington / Daingean

The death took place on Sunday, April 3 of Louise KELLY, 2 Spa Street, Portarlington, Laois / late of 16 Coologue, Daingean, Offaly.

Peacefully at the Mater Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by her parents Jack and Emily. Louise will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Shauna, fiancé Alan, brothers John, Michael and Peter, sisters Michelle, Anne-Marie and Mary, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home in Portarlington on Wednesday for family only. Removal on Thursday morning to Mary Mother of God Church, Daingean, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in St. Mary's Cemetery, Daingean. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to Cystic Fibrosis Ireland https://www.cfireland.ie/

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-marys-church-7

Mary McCabe - Portlaoise / Cork

The death took place on Sunday, April 3 of Mary McCabe, “Glasheen” Cork Road, Portlaoise.

Suddenly at Portlaoise Hospital. Surrounded by her loving family. Mary, beloved wife of recently deceased Michael. Dearly loved mother to Joe, Aidan, Brian and Eoin. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters-in-law, adored grandchildren. Sister, Anne Howe. Brothers in law, sisters in law. nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral home on Wednesday from 6 pm with rosary at 8 pm. Funeral arriving at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon Mass on Thursday followed by burial in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery. https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/

The family wish to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Please continue to observe Covid precautions.

Gabriel Murphy - Athy / Laois

The death took place on Sunday, April 3 of Gabriel Murphy, Kellyville, Athy, Kildare / Laois



Deeply regretted by his wife Pauline, children Eugene, Therese, Joe, Owen, Ann, Mary, Paula and Gayle, brothers, sister, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 22 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence (eircode R14D432) on Wednesday, April 6 from 4pm until the conclusion of the Rosary at 8pm. Removal from his residence at 10.30am on Thursday morning April 7 arriving at St. Joseph's Church, Ballyadams, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Oakvale Cemetery, Stradbally.

Please wear face masks and adhere to social distancing.

Mary Kelly - Portlaoise / Sligo

The death took place on Sunday, April 3 of Mary Kelly (nee Duff), of Castledargan, Ballygawley, Co. Sligo and formerly of Ballyknockan, Portlaoise Co. Laois.

Died peacefully in her 91st year surrounded by her loving family, in the excellent care of the staff of Summerville Nursing Home, Strandhill, Co. Sligo after an illness fought with great courage. Predeceased by her husband Owen, sadly missed by her sons John and Paul, daughters Colette (Carter) and Clare (Rooney), adoring grandchildren, daughters in law Jennifer and Mary, sons in law Garret and Michael, sisters Mena (Bergin), Elizabeth (Murphy), Clare (Edge) and Brigid (McQuinn) brothers Fintan Duff and Paddy Duff brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews and nieces, neighbours and friends.

Mass will be streamed live on: https://streamingmassonline.ie/church-of-the-assumption-sooey-live-stream/

Reposed at her son Paul's house, Ballygawley (F91 P7X8) on Monday April 4th from 4pm to 8pm. Donations in lieu of flowers if required to North West Hospice. Funeral Mass on Tuesday April 5th at 2pm in Church of the Assumption, Sooey followed by burial in St. Nathy’s Cemetery Collooney Co Sligo.

Richard Sheehy - Portlaoise / Newbridge

The death took place on Saturday, April 2 of Richard Sheehy, Liffey View, Newbridge, Co Kildare and late of Portlaoise, Co Laois.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Portlaoise Hospital. Predeceased by his mother Bridie, father John and brother Tony; sadly missed by his loving brothers and sisters Eileen, Maura, Sean, Brendan, Bridie and Peg, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.



Reposed at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home on Monday with prayers at 7pm. Removal from Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home on Tuesday at 11am (walking) via his residence to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Mass at 11.30am. Mass will be live streamed on https://newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church

Funeral afterwards to Allen Cemetery, Allen.



The family would like to say a special thanks to Ballard Nursing Home, Portlaoise for their care and attention of Richard over the last few months.

Maureen Maher - Portlaoise / Dublin

The death took place on Friday, April 1 of Maureen Maher (nee Doyle), Raheny and formerly Portlaoise.

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Shrewbury Nursing Home, Dromcondra. Predeceased by her husband Patrick (late of Rathleague, Portlaoise) and her son Brendan. Dearly loved mother to John. Cherished grandmother to Liam, Norma, Rory, Kieran and Tilly. Daughter in law Joanne, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposed at Keegan's funeral home on Monday evening from 7pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday to arrive at SS Peter and Pauls Church for 12 noon requiem Mass. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Pauls Cemetery, Portlaoise. https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/