Hundreds of 'traumatised' Ukraine refugees to be helped by special Laois free shop

A 'zero cost' shop is set to open in Laois this weekend especially for Ukraine war refugees.

Some 300 people, mostly women and children from Ukraine have already arrived in Laois, with little more than the clothes on their back, "totally traumatised" by their war experience, according to Laois Integration Network's Karen McHugh.

"They are devastated. They are totally traumatised. Just seeing what has happened in the past few days even more now. They are glad to be somewhere safe, but it's hard for them to relax because their sons and fathers are back in Ukraine fighting. 90% of the men have to stay there. It is not easy being here knowing their siblings or partners could be dead," Karen said.

Laois people are offering a multitude of supports she said.

"The response has been incredible in Laois, from everybody wanting to help in any way they can, by donating and offering transport," she said.

To get donated goods out fast to the Ukraine refugees, a one stop 'zero cost shop' will open in Portlaoise this Saturday, in the former Xtravision store on Bull Lane.

The owner Ger Mulhall has kindly given us the premises for three months free of charge, and Portlaoise Parish will cover the insurance costs. The good will is incredible," she said.

The shop is being set up by Portlaoise playschool The Rainbow Castle, from Laois Integration Network, SOSAD and Laois Partnership and will be staffed by volunteers with Laois Volunteer Network.

The playschool is asking people to give donations.

"As there are many Ukrainian families coming over to Ireland, we decide to focus on supporting and helping locally relocated Ukrainian families in Co.Laois.

"It will be a place where people who fled the conflict and arrive in Ireland/Co.Laois will be able to get clothing, shoes, toiletries, hygiene products, books and toys for kids donated by generous people from Laois and by local companies.

"If you have any children’s clothes & shoes, teens clothes & shoes/ women’s clothes&shoes in good condition – please let us know," they said.

They ask for - Toiletries (shower gels, shampoos, soaps, creams, etc.) - Baby food pouches/mousses/formulas - Books, puzzles, arts&crafts, stationery to keep little hands busy.

"We are looking also for kids scooters (two wheels, three wheels), balls, badminton sets, and any type of outdoor equipment for kids. If you have any of the above items at home and no longer require them please let us know. We thank you in anticipation," the creche said.

The shop is opening this Saturday morning April 9, and will open every Saturday from 12 to 4, and Monday and Wednesday from 4 to 6pm for the coming months, with more donations welcomed to keep it stocked.

Laois Integration Network which works to help non Irish people settle into their new Laois communities, is helping the Ukrainian community to settle into the county.

"We are trying to get children into schools as quick as we can, so they can meet friends to take their minds off it. All the Laois services have been great, English language classes, the Civil Defence, the HSE, the department of Social Protection, and the council social worker Fionnuala Daly. We are all working with each other," she said.