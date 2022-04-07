Laois Garda update on investigation into hit and run near Kildare Carlow borders

The driver of a vehicle suspected of being involved in an alleged Laois hit and run has yet to come forward but Gardaí say they are following a definite line of enquiry.

Laois Gardaí are continuing to investigate a collision between a motorcyclist and another vehicle at 4pm on Sunday, April 3 on the Sleaty Road near the borders with Carlow and Kildare just outside a busy secondary school.

Following a number of public appeals, gardaí soon discovered the car which they believe was involved in the crash - a VW black coloured Passat. It was found parked in Athy.

Subsequent investigations have led to gardaí speaking with a number of individuals. While the suspected driver of the car involved has yet to be spoken to, Gardaí in Portlaoise told the Leinster Express say the are following a definite line of enquiry.

While the investigation has moved on, Gardaí are still anxious to hear from anybody who may have information about the collision and any related subsequent events. Anybody with dashcam footage taken on the Sleaty Road between 4pm and 5pm is especially asked to make contact.

The incident happened just outside Knockbeg College secondary school. Apart from the school making it a familiar road to many local people, the road is also a busy link route between Athy and Carlow.

The motorcyclist, who had to be airlifted to hospital in Dublin, has undergone surgery for injuries suffered. While in a stable condition, the man who is aged in his 60s, continues to be treated.

Anybody who can help is asked to contact Portlaoise Gardaí on 057 8674122 or any Garda Station.