Laois Offaly Town's playground gets money for a revamp

A Laois playground is set to get a slice €450,000 awarded to Local Authorities across Ireland for the local amenities.

Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman, has approved Laois €16,541 for Spraoi na hAbhann in the Laois Offaly border town.

Laois County Council outlined plans for upgrade to the playground in a phased programme of work for the People's Par in the town.

The projects funded by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth (DCEDIY) encompass a wide range of initiatives that will deliver diverse benefits to children and young people and have a positive impact on communities. These projects include:

Inclusive basket swing seat

Wheelchair accessible swing

Sensory Equipment

Natural Play Areas

Accessibility/Biodiversity Playground upgrade(s)

Learn to cycle track

Inclusive carousel

Launching the Play and Recreation funding, the Minister said: “Children’s playgrounds and play areas should be places of fun and activity for all children to enjoy, so that every child can experience the joy and excitement that comes with playing outdoors.

“By ensuring that our playgrounds include play equipment that is accessible and encourages inclusion, we are expanding opportunities for play that will benefit every child. This year, I am delighted that 29 Local Authorities have been successful in their applications to enhance their play facilities so that children of all abilities can express themselves in a safe environment and know that they belong,” he said.