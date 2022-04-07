Leo Varadkar lines up Laois visit

The Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar is jetting into Laois this week for a visit to two new companies and to speak with TDs from across Ireland from one of the remote working hubs in Laois.

First on the itinerary of the Fine Gael leader will be a visit to the Greenfield Global facility and the Glanbia Cheese EU plant in Portlaoise.

Both companies represent the first multinational presence of significance in Laois to be set up in several years. Greenfield is Canadian venture while the cheese plant is a partnership between Glanbia and a US company.

Later on in visit, he'll hosting a virtual meeting of the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party from the Connected Hub at the Beale Centre, Mountmellick.

The centre which is located at the Mountmellick Development Association was one of the first remote working hubs to be set up in Ireland.

Mr Varadkar is also be meeting with stakeholders on Fine Gael’s Stronger Safer Communities campaign as he is accompanied on the constituency visit by Laois Offaly TD Charlie Flanagan.