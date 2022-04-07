Search

07 Apr 2022

Leo Varadkar lines up Laois visit

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Charlie Flanagan and Minister for Health, Leo Veradkar are welcomed at Portlaoise by Frank Dolphin, Chairman Midlands Hospital Group. Photo Denis Byrne.

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

07 Apr 2022 8:33 PM

The Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar is jetting into Laois this week for a visit to two new companies and to speak with TDs from across Ireland from one of the remote working hubs in Laois.

First on the itinerary of the Fine Gael leader will be a visit to the Greenfield Global facility and the Glanbia Cheese EU plant in Portlaoise. 

Both companies represent the first multinational presence of significance in Laois to be set up in several years. Greenfield is Canadian venture while the cheese plant is a partnership between Glanbia and a US company.

Later on in visit, he'll hosting a virtual meeting of the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party from the Connected Hub at the Beale Centre, Mountmellick.

The centre which is located at the Mountmellick Development Association was one of the first remote working hubs to be set up in Ireland.

Mr Varadkar is also be meeting with stakeholders on Fine Gael’s Stronger Safer Communities campaign as he is accompanied on the constituency visit by Laois Offaly TD Charlie Flanagan.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media