Laois parish raffles vintage tractor to cover its running costs

The parish of Ballinakill and Knock has launched a new fund raising initiative, Fergie for Funds.
The raffle for a Massey Ferguson 20 vintage tractor has been organised to raise funds for the ongoing running of the Laois parish and for the upkeep and maintenance of parish buildings.
The Parish says that for the last number of years expenses in the parish have exceeded income and it has become necessary to organise once off fund raising events like this raffle.
Tickets at €20 each or 3 for €50 are now available from any member of Ballinakill Parish Pastoral Council or online at the link below.
To support and be in with a chance to win Fergie go to https://www.idonate.ie/raffle/FergieForFunds
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.